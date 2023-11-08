More than $156 billion in unpaid bills hampers Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) operations

Midlands Bureau

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) is owed more than $156 billion by consumers, a development that is weighing down the authority’s efforts towards sustainable water provision.

In a statement on Wednesday, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said some unpaid were outstanding for periods in excess of four months.

“Domestic clients account for a total of $22 billion of the debtors’ figure while irrigators owe $40 billion. Local authorities owe the authority $7 billion whereas Government departments and ministries owe $69 billion in unpaid bills. Other customer categories owing Zinwa include mines, who owe $4 billion, churches who account for $3 billion and fellow parastatals who owe $3 billion,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said the growing debtors’ book continues to pull down the authority’s operations as the revenue generated from the payment of water bills is used to pay for critical inputs such as water treatment chemicals, fuel, electricity, and spares.

Zinwa, she said, also requires resources to carry out the capital-intensive and statutory dam inspection and maintenance exercises so that dams are kept in a safe state.

“Funds are also needed for the expansion and rehabilitation of existing water reticulation systems. The authority is also required to meet statutory obligations that include the payment of taxes, levies, and creditors,” said Mrs Munyonga.

She said Zinwa is, with immediate effect instituting robust measures to recover debts and these include the engagement of the debtors themselves, taking legal action against some of the debtors, and discontinuation of supplies to defaulting clients.

“The authority is also installing prepaid water meters to help curb the further growth of the debtors’ book with prepaid water meters having already been installed in Karoi, Mvurwi, Chivhu, Murehwa, Gokwe, Nyanga and Mutoko,” said Mrs Munyonga.

She advised all clients whose accounts are in arrears to settle their bills as there exists a very strong relationship between sustainable service delivery and payment for services.

“When clients are not paying for the services they get, Zinwa consequently becomes inadequately resourced to provide reliable service,” she said