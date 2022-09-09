More than 3 000 cattle stolen countrywide

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

More than 3 000 cattle have been stolen so far in the country from January to June this year, police have revealed.

Giving an update on stock theft cases in the country, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have engaged the community in the fight against stock theft resulting in decreased cases compared to the same period last year.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said despite the decrease in stock theft cases, the current figures are still high hence the need for continued cooperation between the police and community.

He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has actually intensified its war against theft of livestock across the country.

“During the period extending from January to June 2022, the police received a total of 3 214 stock theft cases compared to 4 053 cases during the same period in the year 2021. So far, the police recorded 1 644 cases of stock theft involving cattle only compared to 2 510 cases recorded in the year 2012. The total number of stolen cattle decreased from 5 954 in the year 2021 to 3 762 in the year 2022,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said 1 073 cattle have so far been recovered this year as compared to 1 054 recovered last year during the same period.

Police have also managed to make 336 arrests for stock theft involving cattle alone a slight decrease from 398 in 2021.

He applauded the public for providing vital information which goes a long way in fighting stock theft cases across the country.

He however urged the public to report cases of suspicious people selling meat at illegal market outlets.

“The ZRP warns all perpetrators of stock theft that they risk being arrested and the law will take its course. Criminal syndicates and individuals involved in stock theft are warned that the crime carries a mandatory sentence of between 9 years and 25 years imprisonment,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He also urged the public to account for livestock at grazing areas constantly as well as to adhere to proper livestock clearance procedures when buying or moving livestock.