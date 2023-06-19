More than 40 Zimbabweans escape death in SA Bus Accident

The Chronicle

 

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

 ABOUT 40 Zimbabweans escaped death by a whisker after a Bulawayo-bound bus they were traveling in overturned along the N1 highway near Makhado town in Limpopo province South Africa on 18 June.

 The bus was reportedly traveling from Gauteng to Bulawayo.

 Social media was awash with images and a voice note about the incident on Sunday when it was believed many people could have died.

 Limpopo spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Community Safety, Mr Mafenya Lediga confirmed the incident.

 “The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Indications are that the bus overturned near Makhado town but fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities.

“The matter is now under investigation. More information will be available at a later stage,” he said.

 In April eight people, some of them believed to be Zimbabweans were killed when a Toyota Quantum they were traveling in was involved in a road accident near Musina town.

 The incident occurred before the Baobab Tollgate along the N1 highway.

 More than 50 Zimbabweans have died on the N1 highway due to road accidents in the last 12 months.

 The road is the major commercial artery linking South Africa with the rest of the Sadc countries north of the Limpopo and Zambezi Rivers. @tupeyo

