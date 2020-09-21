More than 4000 nominations submitted for Roil Byo Arts Awards

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A total of 4 376 nominations were submitted by deadline for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards with organisers thankful for the response adding that nominees will be announced this Friday.

The RoilBAAs will be held on November 29 and the deadline for submission was at 23.59PM last Friday.

“Thank you for the 4,376 nomination entries for this year’s #RoilBAA20. The announcement of 2020 Nominees will be on Friday 2 October,” posted the RoilBAA on their social media pages.

Nkululeko Nkala RoilBAA spokesperson added: “There were more nominations in the music category that has 11 awards on the day. I can’t give you the exact figure but that’s the highest number. The figure 4376 is after all the duplicates have been removed.”

Nkala said, adjudicators will sit this week to go through the work of the nominated artistes.

– @bonganinkunzi