More than 5 000 athletes register for 2024 Econet Marathon

MORE than 5 100 runners have registered for the 2024 Econet Marathon set for tomorrow Sunday in Victoria Falls, making it arguably the biggest edition in the history of the annual event.

Spokesperson for the organisers Brent Williamson said the event grew by 21 percent from the 4 150 that registered and participated last year.

Zimbabwe still leads with the majority of runners while South Africa and Zambia lead the region that has contributed 30 percent with 20 percent coming from international athletes.

“Last year’s total entries for the race were 4 150 and this year we are sitting on 5 190 that have registered. It’s a growth of about 21 percent overall,” said Williamson.

The race comprise 42km full marathon, 21.5km half marathon and fun run. There are also traditionally a category for paralympians. Williamson said the full marathon has grown by something like 53 percent from 400 last year to 640 runners this year.

“We are on capacity we cant take any more because of the bridge limits. We have got a huge growth of the marathon this year and a lot of it has been done through Econet doing workshops around the country, fitness programmes and broadcasting events.

“We are still sitting at over 20 percent foreign entries and about 30 regional from Zambia, Namibia and South Africa. It’s looking very good, there is a lot of pressure but it coming out well,” he said.

Traditionally the Victoria Falls bridge will be closed in the morning to pave way for the races as the route briefly crosses into Zambia.

Williamson said plans are underway to change the format of the marathon so that the full marathon 1 000 runners and half marathon have 1 500 with the rest being fun run so as to adhere to the bridge requirements.

He said the event will remain annual and successful event that it has become thanks to Econet the major sponsor, its subsidiaries Eco Sure and Steward who have pulled up resources to make sure it happens.

Other sponsors that have come in include Airports Company of Zimbabwe, Tinga Mira, African Sun, Fastjet, Castle Light, Zuva, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge Cresta Sprayview, Fawcett Security, Hunyani Paper and others.

Williamson said the support is good.

A news crew visited a local hotel and observed scorers of people arriving and queuing to collect badges and branded material they will use for the races.

The route has been marked with directions. At the venue at Baobab Primary School where there is the starting and finishing points, it was a busy day for workmen form different companies and organisations.

The school perimeter fence has been reinforced with a canvas fences of Econet branded banners while inside the school ground numerous tents have been pitched.

Some sponsors were still pitching their stands while some had not started. Within the school yard a children’s play centre has been set up and kids were already enjoying various games. The school back gate has been rehabilitated and a new paving built.

The stage for tomorrow’s shutdown gig has also been set. The presence of the sports tourists is visible as there is increased human and vehicular traffic in the city. Some of the visitors took time to visit and sample some of the leisure and tourist attractions around including tour of the Falls, boat cruise and hanging around at various drinking and eating sports.

