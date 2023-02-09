Morocco gets thumbs up from Carlo Ancelotti as they bid for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

RABAT: Morocco’s bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations received a thumbs-up from Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking before his side took on Egypt’s Al Ahly in the Fifa Club World Cup on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Ancelotti expressed his team’s excitement to be in Morocco.

“We are so excited to be in a country [Morocco] where we have many fans,” he said.

Los Blancos won the match 4-1 to set up a date with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the final on Saturday.

Ancelotti hailed the North African country for putting together a successful tournament.

“The Club World Cup is very well organised. Morocco has shown it loves football. The facilities are excellent. The stadiums are very beautiful,” he said.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation will be pleased to receive a thumbs-up from the revered Italian manager.

They have bid to host the 2025 Afcon tournament after Guinea was stripped of its rights to host the Afcon in 2025.

Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria-Benin, South Africa and Zambia are the countries in the running to host the tournament.

Morocco, the first African nation to reach the semifinal of the Fifa World Cup, is leading the race for hosting rights.

The country has a well-developed sporting infrastructure, including Casablanca’s Stade Mohammed V, Stade Moulay Abdallah, Stade de Marrakech, Agadir’s Stade Adrar, Grand Stage de Tangier and Complexe Sportif de Fes.

The Kingdom boasts more than 20 international stadia [natural grass] and over 200 synthetic turf fields that meet international standards with adequate lighting.

Morocco has five regional training centres and the multi-million dollar Mohammed VI Football Complex.

Under the leadership of FRMF president Fouzi Lekjaa, Morocco has made strides in football. They have dominated club continental competitions, and the highlight of their success is the 2022 Fifa World Cup feat.