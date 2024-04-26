Mosh All Abilities Choir debuts with inspirational track

Choir master and teacher, Trevor Mawaka (with shades) posing with the MOSH All Abilities Choir

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Mothers of Special Heroes (Mosh) All Abilities Choir, a collective of children with disabilities, has made their entrance into the music scene with the launch of their first-ever track, “Thembalami”.

Formed in August last year by the dedicated mothers of these exceptional children under the banner of the Mosh foundation, Mosh All Abilities Choir represents a beacon of hope and resilience within the community.

The choir, consisting of talented individuals including Sinentokozo Nkomo, Londile Leandra Moyo, Charity Sibanda, Lwazilwenkosi Sibanda and Brendon Mhlanga, aims to spread messages of faith and perseverance through their music.

According to Trevor Mawaka, the group’s musical director, “Thembalami” encapsulates the theme of seeking solace in God during times of distress, offering a poignant narrative of resilience and unwavering faith.

“Our debut professionally released track, ‘Thembalami’, speaks about finding hope in Christ. It portrays the journey of a child in distress who turns to God for solace,” explained Mawaka.

“The choir’s primary objective is to harness the power of music as a tool for empowerment among children living with disabilities. In addition to boosting confidence, music serves as invaluable psychosocial support for these remarkable individuals.”

With aspirations for their music to pave the way for sustainable livelihoods for the children, Mawaka emphasised the transformative impact of their endeavours.

As the choir continues to evolve, Mawaka remains optimistic about their future, noting the children’s burgeoning confidence and potential for growth.

“We feel that we are making progress towards our goals with each step we take. The children I work with in this music project exude confidence and demonstrate a belief in their ability to accomplish more in life.

“With ages ranging from 9 to 16 years, they have promising futures. The choir specialises in singing gospel music with a chorale effect, infused with elements of mbaqanga,” Mawaka shared. – @mthabisi_mthire