Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coins selling like hotcakes

A gold coin which was unveiled by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya during a Press conference in Harare

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coins have generated $9 billion from the sale of 9 516 coins with 35 percent having been sold to individuals and 65 percent to corporates, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has said.

In a Monetary Policy Committee statement released on Tuesday, RBZ governor, Dr John Mangudya, said the figures indicate growing confidence in the coins by the market.

“The committee noted, with satisfaction, the improved market confidence and uptake of gold coins as an alternative investment product to holding US$,” he said.

“A total of 9 516 gold coins valued at ZW$9 billion had been sold as at 23 September 2022, with 35 percent having been sold to individuals and 65 percent to corporates, including asset management and insurance entities.”

Today (Tuesday) one gold coin was valued at US$1,725.52 or $1,106,233.58.

The RBZ introduced the coins to help cushion corporates and individuals from the negative impact of declining cash values and mop up large sums of Zimbabwe dollars sloshing in some bank accounts of corporates and wealthy individuals.