Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in historic appearance at International conference

Online writer

LEARNERS from Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls are among the delegates at the official opening of the 20th International Inter-Ministerial conference on South-South and Triangular Corporation  in Population and Development conference to be addressed by President Mnangagwa.

The school choir has become part of entertainment for most state activities and conferences in Victoria Falls.

The choir led delegates in singing the national anthem to mark the start of the proceedings at the conference.

