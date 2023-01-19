Mosi Rovers hunt for new coach

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Victoria Falls-based side Mosi Rovers are in the hunt for a new coach to replace Mehluli Moyo who guided the side to a sixth-place finish in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league in the 2021/22 season.

According to the club’s secretary Tafadzwa Mutowa, Moyo has not been relieved of his duties but has other commitments for this year.

“Moyo is moving to Harare, hence we are looking for a coach. All those that are interested in the job can send in their CVs. We stress the point that the coach must be a holder of a CAF B coaching badge or better as we comply with the guidelines that have been put in place by Zifa,” said Mutowa.

According to the standardisation Zifa is enforcing for local football, Premiership gaffers and their assistants must have a Caf A badge as the minimum qualification to sit on the bench this season.

Division One coaches should have a minimum of Caf B while assistant coaches are required to be holders of a Caf C or Zifa Level Four license. In the Second Division, a coach should have a Caf C license while his assistant should have a Level Three qualification.

The coaching standards have been cascaded down to Division Three, tertiary institutions, and schools. For secondary schools, a Zifa Level Two badge is mandatory, and primary school football coaches should have at least a Level Two certificate. [email protected]