Most cities/towns and rural centres water secure – ZINWA

DAMS that supply most of the country’s major cities, towns, growth points, and rural service centres still hold

sufficient raw water to last at least 12 months at current demand even in the absence of any further inflows, an official said on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, said as of June 1, dams supplying raw water to 53.2 percent of the major cities, towns, growth points and

rural centres had water enough to last them for at least 21 months at current demand.

“A proportion of 40.4 percent of the towns, cities, growth points and rural service centres fell in the moderate category with their raw water sources holding water capable of supplying them for periods ranging from 12 months to 20.9 months. The water is therefore sufficient to see the towns, growth points and rural service centres to the next rainy season

at current demand.

“This translates to 93.6 percent of the country’s cities, towns, growth points and rural service centres being water secure for a period of at least 12 months,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said only 6.4 percent of cities, towns, growth points and rural service centres are water insecure with their dams carrying quantities sufficient for less than 12 months.

“Towns with at least 21 months of raw water supply guaranteed include Harare, Gweru, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Marondera, Rusape, Bindura, Shamva, Concession, Rushinga, Shurugwi, Insukamini, Inyati Mine, Mashava, Inyati Centre, Zaka, Zvishavane, Nyika, Gutu, Nzvimbo, Mutawatawa, Murehwa and Masvingo.

“Those towns with supplies of between 12 and 20.9 months include Bulawayo, Mutare, Chegutu, Gwanda, Karoi, Chivhu, Murehwa, Mvurwi, Chipinge, Sadza and Hwedza.

“Areas whose raw water sources hold less than 12 months’ supply include Mt Darwin, Figtree, Mutoko,” she said.

ZINWA will closely monitor water withdrawals in these areas and where possible, introduce interventions to boost raw water supplies, said Mrs Munyonga.

“ZINWA also reminds all water users that water remains a finite resource and appeals to them to use the available water quite sparingly,” she said.

-New Ziana