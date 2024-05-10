Mother abandons three children; youngest 2 years old

Masotsha High School headmistress Ms Uyapo Ndebele shares a lighter moment with Evelyn Nyoni (the pupil)'s family after businessman Cde Menziwa Dube adopted her.

A BULAWAYO woman allegedly abandoned her three minor children at her family home in Magwegwe North suburb and a local businessman since adopted one of the children and offered to fund her education.

It is alleged that sometime last year, Ms Diana Phiri (32) left her family home under the guise that she was going to the local shops and she didn’t return.

She abandoned her three minor children.

Two of the children are twins aged two years old. The eldest is in Form One at Masotsha High School in Magwegwe North, and Bulawayo businessman,

Mr Menziwa Dube pledged to pay her school fees.

The children’s grandmother, Mrs Evelyn Bizwick said Ms Phiri left her children under the custody of her mother who died last year in September.

She said they have been struggling to take care of the children.

“While we have been able to provide food for them, it has been a struggle especially paying school fees for the eldest one. It has been a difficult moment because these children were being looked after by my sister, who passed on in September last year,” said Mrs Bizwick.

The children’s aunt, Ms Esther Bizwick said the eldest child was intelligent.

“When the girl was proceeding to Form, she cried because we had not bought her all the school necessities. When her mother left purportedly to buy some stuff from the shop, she didn’t return, and until today we don’t even know where she is,” she said.

“The girl is very intelligent and she attained seven units in her Grade Seven public examinations. We are grateful to Mr Dube for chipping in.”

Mr Dube said he was touched by the plight of the abandoned minors.

“I have been doing a lot of philanthropic work in the community and I received a distress call about this child. Upon learning about her family situation, I decided to intervene,” he said.

“She is a gifted child and I have committed to pay her fees until she finishes her education.”

Yesterday, Mr Dube paid a courtesy call to school authorities at Masotsha High School where he engaged with the school head, Ms Uyapo Ndebele, and officially pledged to take over all the needs of the learner.

He also presented sanitary wear and stationery to the child while and donated to the school.

Mr Dube challenged communities to reach out to the vulnerable and contribute towards ending drug and substance abuse in schools.

“I encourage everyone in Magwegwe to take it upon themselves to assist children so that they don’t end up resorting to crime, drug and substance abuse. Business people should come together, identify vulnerable children and assist them with education,” he said.

