Mother burns son (7)’s hands for stealing sweets

Online Reporter

A WOMAN punished her son for reportedly stealing sweets by burning his hands on a gas stove has been fined US$300 or 60 months in prison for the act.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the 27 year old woman from Dangamvura in Mutare was convicted at the Mutare Magistrates’ Court on charges of contravening the Children’s Act.

“On the 27th of May 2024 at around 7AM the accused person was at home with her son aged seven whom she accused of stealing some sweets. She forced him to put his hands on top of a lit gas stove as punishment. The 7 year old sustained burns on four of his left hand fingers. The accused person was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of USD300 or 60 months imprisonment in default of payment,” said the NPAZ