Mother chokes 18 months son to death for crying continuously
Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]
A 20-YEAR-OLD woman from Lupane, Matabeleland North has been arrested for choking her son to death for continuous crying.
After failed repeated attempts to get the child to stop crying, Siphethebuhle Nkomo allegedly wrapped her hands around his neck and strangled the tot.
In a statement on X, the police confirmed Nkomo’s arrest for the incident that occurred on 14 August 2024 at Zimdabule Village 4, Deli in Nyamandlovu.
