Mother kills daughter and self

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 23-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in a suspected suicide case.

In their twitter page the police said the woman and the girl are suspected to have consumed insecticide.

“The ZRP is investigating a suspected suicide case which occurred on 30 March in Kensington area, Bulawayo, where bodies of a woman (23) and her daughter (9) were found lying on a bed in a locked room with froth coming from their mouths.

“The room was locked from inside and a 100ml bottle of Diazon 30EC insecticide was recovered beside the bodies,” the police said.

