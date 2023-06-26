Mother of Tshabalala explosion boys carries huge financial burden

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni and his entourage visit Mrs Elizabeth Mwanza, the mother of the children who were severely burnt in a chemical explosion and are admitted at Mpilo Hospital

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

FOR Elizabeth Mwanza from Sizinda Suburb in Bulawayo, sitting at the hospital bedside of her son (11) and her late sister’s son (18), watching them groan in pain, is the lowest point in her life as a mother.

The burden is huge upon her shoulders as she has to finance medication needed by Mpilo Central Hospital so that the boys can be nursed to recovery.

The youngest boy (8) has since been discharged from hospital.

Her son was with his two brothers collecting scrap metal for resale at Tshabalala Extension on Monday when what they thought was “metal gold” exploded in their faces, leaving them with horrific burns.

It is yet to be established what caused the explosion as the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is investigating.

“The eldest of the three who is my late sister’s son was seriously burnt on the legs and his skin peeled off. He can’t walk. My son was burnt in the face and the legs. The youngest suffered minor burns on the hands and has since been discharged from hospital.

“I am pleading with well-wishers to help me in getting the medication needed at hospital which includes Silver sulfadiazine cream, crepe bandages 150mm, gauze rolls bandages. Quantities will depend on how long they take to recover,” she said.

The 11-year-old suffered eleven percent burns while the 18-year-old suffered 40 percent burns.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni, who led a council delegation which included councillors and management was visibly touched by the boy’s plight.

He said the condition of the boys was bad and urged residents to stop disposing waste in undesignated areas.

“As council we took the deliberate move to come and see for ourselves and see what we can do to attend to their immediate needs. We are happy they are receiving good care and we hope that they will recover. We can only wish them well and their family, strength in these trying times. We saw it first-hand and were briefed by the medical staff about the extent of the burns. It’s quite bad and we can only wish them the best as they recover,” said Clr Mguni.

The mayor warned residents against improper disposal of waste saying it could cost lives.

He said council was working with EMA and other Government agencies in investigating the matter.

“This is a result of dumping waste at undesignated sites and what we are seeing here is that our residents are dumping dangerous substances which are a danger to life, limb and environment. We have not yet even quantified the extent of damage to the environment. We are working with all Government agencies, EMA included, to make sure that we get to the bottom of this matter.

“We want to appeal to our residents to stop dumping such dangerous substances and ensure that chemical substances are disposed correctly with the involvement of EMA,” he said.

He said the city will see how best they can assist the two boys and the family and challenged the corporate world and residents to also chip in and help.

The grandmother of the three, Mrs Ilady Mwanza (80) said the family was struggling to get medication as none of them was employed.

“We are appealing for help to get them medication so that they can be attended to. The 18-year-old one lost his mother two months ago in Zambia and had brought home the other boy to be taken care of by me. The mother of the youngest boy who is my last born daughter disappeared some time ago and I do not know where she is,” said Mrs Mwanza.

The family does not own a cellphone but a neighbour, Mrs Soneni Ndlovu has volunteered with her phone to be used by those who may want to reach the family and assist.

She is contactable on 0778 253 301.