Mother sells 2 day old baby

Diana Baloyi Moyo, Online Reporter

A woman (23) from Gokwe was arrested for selling her two day old son whilst she was in South Africa.

She pled guilty to Contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act before a Magistrate in Harare where her trial is being held. The mother had reported that the baby had died.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “It is the State’s case that the accused person sold her son to her accomplice on the 26th of June 2023, two days after giving birth, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Some time in October 2023 the accomplice smuggled the infant into Zimbabwe. The accomplice was arrested on the 27th of November 2023 following a tip off and the infant was subsequently placed under the care of the Department of Social Welfare”.

The NPAZ said the mother who had earlier said that her baby had died a few days afterbirth, was arrested when she returned to Zimbabwe and tried to claim back the baby as soon as she learnt of her accomplice’s arrest.

“She pleaded guilty to the charges and will appear in court on the 14th of May 2024 for sentencing”(NPAZ).

.