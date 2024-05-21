Mother who sold her two day old baby jailed 10 years

Online Reporter

THE mother who sold her two day old baby after giving birth to the infant in South Africa, and smuggled it to Zimbabwe has been sentenced to 10 years in prison contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the Gokwe woman who pleaded guilty to charges of contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act in that she connived to sell her baby two days after giving birth was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a Harare Magistrate.

“The State proved that the accused person sold her son to her accomplice on the 26th of June 2023, two days after giving birth, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Some time in October 2023 the accomplice smuggled the infant into Zimbabwe. The accused person was arrested when she returned home after learning of her accomplice’s arrest,” said NPAZ.