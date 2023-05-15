Mother’s Day lunch disaster . . . True Elegance issues apology

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Mother’s Day lunch event by True Elegance has been described as a ‘disaster’ by organisers following complaints about substandard food with the company now offering a refund to the over 500 women.

The mothers gathered at Euphorie Events in Killarney suburb on Sunday, Bulawayo as their children, mostly in the diaspora treated them to a Mother’s Day lunch.

The event, organised by True Elegance, witnessed mothers dressed to the nines to show that it was a special day. Some were in traditional outfits, while others were wearing two-piece suits.

Some mothers travelled from as far as Kezi and Plumtree to be treated by their children at the Mother’s Day lunch.

However, after lunch, where a three-course meal was served to the expectant mothers, social media was awash with pictures of the ‘substandard’ food and complaints from children that True Elegance robbed them.

Others tagged Chronicle’s Twitter page saying that the food was bad and did not expect such treatment from True Elegance after reportedly paying varying amounts such as US$60 and R1 200. So bad was the food that some mothers are said to have refused to eat.

As such, True Elegance chief executive officer, Ms Patscencia Vundla, had to issue an apology to her clients saying the company takes full responsibility for the disaster.

She said the company was overwhelmed by the huge turnout and laid blame on an agency that her business engaged to supply kitchen staff to prepare food.

“All that I can say, it was a disaster, we didn’t know they would supply us with inexperienced staff who messed up everything and spoilt the special day for our mothers. We regret terribly and that shouldn’t have happened,” said Ms Vundla.

“At True Elegance, customer satisfaction is something we take very seriously and anything less than ensuring you are completely happy is unacceptable.”

As a refund, Ms Vundla said True Elegance is offering a free buffet meal for 100 mothers per week until everyone is catered for starting this weekend at the restaurant in the city centre.

“We would like to offer abazali free buffet every weekend. About 100 mothers every weekend they can come to the restaurant. We promise to do our best in future and l promise it will never happen again,” she said. “Find it in your good hearts to forgive us. Omama Zimbokodo, balozwelo njalo bayaxola and l know bazasixolela ngokwenzakeleyo. Thank you very much, I love you all and God bless you,” said Ms Vundla.

Below is the full statement:

Dear sisters and brothers

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused at our annual Mother’s Day Event yesterday. We do understand your frustration and we take full responsibility for the failure to deliver the high standards of service we are known for.

We were overwhelmed by the huge number of attendees and we had to engage an agency to supply us with Kitchen staff to help us in preparing the food for our mothers. In the past years, as a restaurant, we always prepared our meals but we thought this highly-rated company would do even better.

All that I can say, is it was a disaster, we didn’t know they would supply us with inexperienced staff who messed up everything and spoilt the special day for our mothers. We regret it terribly and that shouldn’t have happened. At True Elegance, customer satisfaction is something we take very seriously and anything less than ensuring you are completely happy is unacceptable.

This was our 5th annual Mother’s Day Event and we thank most of you who have supported us over the years. Your love, faithfulness and loyalty is second to none and we feel blessed to have beautiful customers like you. I’m so heartbroken and extremely disappointed of what happened to your loved ones. As True Elegance we are deeply sorry about the negative experience our Mother’s had.

Once again, please accept our sincerest apologies for the stress and frustration this has caused you. We are working so hard to correct the mistakes. Please do help us apologise to all your loved ones who felt let down yesterday. On a positive note, despite the bad food, our mothers enjoyed the entertainment. They loved our artists, Mothers danced all day long, found new friends and it was a great outing for them.

We would like to offer abazali free buffet every weekend. About 100 mothers every weekend they can come at the restaurant.

We promise to do our best in future and l promise it will never happen again. Find it in your good hearts to forgive us. Omama Zimbokodo, balozwelo njalo bayaxola and l know bazasixolela ngokwenzakeleyo. Thank you very much, I love you all and God bless you.

Sincerely yours,

P Vundla (CEO True Elegance)

Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi