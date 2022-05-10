Mother’s Day treat with love from diaspora

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube addresses mothers at a Mother’s Day lunch in Bulawayo on Sunday

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

Hundreds of mothers in Bulawayo were on Sunday treated to lunch by their children who are based in the diaspora.

Mother’s Day was celebrated around the world on Sunday with Zimbabweans also joining in and in Bulawayo, there was a lunch organised by True Elegance Restaurant.

The Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube was the guest of honour at the event. Entertainment was provided by Nkwali, Ezimnyama Dance group and Thandanani Women’s Ensemble with radio personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda being the director of ceremonies.

The mums were treated to a three-course meal before booging to yester-year hits. They were immaculately dressed in various outfits, with fascinators being the fashion statement of the day.

True Elegance Restaurant founder Patsencia Vundla said the event was aimed at celebrating and appreciating mothers.

“This was our second edition of Mother’s Day celebrations and I must say children in the diaspora really supported the event.

We wanted to help celebrate our mothers as they are our treasures who worked hard to help us be who we are.

“We’d like to thank the children for supporting us. Also, we’d like to thank the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube for gracing the event,” said Vundla. Minister Ncube said it was important to appreciate mothers.

“Children in the diaspora did something remarkable for their mothers as they treated them to a wonderful lunch with some entertainment. They appreciated and remembered their mothers back home.

“For a day, they were stress-free, enjoying themselves with other mothers. This is a great way for them to be appreciated by their children,” said Minister Ncube. Mothers who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz said they were grateful that their children remembered them all the way from the diaspora.

Cecilia Ndawana from Waterford said her child Patience, who works in South Africa, treated her to lunch.

“I’m at a loss of words as to describe this day. What my daughter has done truly is a blessing from God,” said Ndawana.

Eslina Phiri from Ntabazinduna said her nephew Gibson Dube who is based in Australia surprised her and her sister Otillia Dube with the lunch.

“This is a great way to spend time as a mother. I’d like to thank my nephew for treating my sister and me to this lunch. I’m truly enjoying the day,” said Phiri.

Pauline Moyo wished her son Sylvester who is in the United Kingdom, long life and blessings as she appreciated him showing her love.

One Maina Nkiwane who travelled all the way from Tsholotsho (Mbamba area) thanked God for her long life and wished her child Rosey Ngwenya well. Catherine Ngwenya said it felt good to be loved.

“I feel blessed as a mother to be put on such a pedestal. I want to say happy Mother’s Day to everyone and may God bless our children for the rest of their lives,” said Ngwenya, whose daughter Sikhulile works in South Africa.