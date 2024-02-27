Mothers from hell! Duo arrested for child abuse

Midlands Bureau

TWO Gweru women have been arrested for allegedly ill-treating their children aged three and nine respectively following a tip off from a member of the public.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrest of Theresa Bimbi (25) and Beauty Dube (28).

The two suspects are sisters in-law as they are married to biological brothers.

“ZRP confirms investigating two cases of ill treatment of children where two Chalton Park suburb women have been arrested for the offence,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the alleged crimes occurred during the period extending from January to February 23 in the said suburb.

Insp Mahoko said the victims (names withheld) are three and nine years old. He said Bimbi is the biological mother of the three-year-old girl while Dube is the step-mother of the nine year-old girl.

“It is alleged that during the month of January the three-year-old messed her blankets with urine and Bimbi became furious. She assaulted her with a glowing log on the stomach and on her private parts,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Bimbi’s daughter sustained serious as a result.

“In the same month of January, Dube sent her step-daughter to the shops to buy bread and she refused citing that she was not feeling well. Bimbi assaulted her all over the body before Dube joined in and hit her head against the wall,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the victim sustained a swollen left ear as a result.

“On the February 23, the three-year-old complainant woke up with her blankets messed. The two suspects allegedly ordered her to take a bath and she complied. They then tied her left leg with a rope while naked and hanged her on the durawall with her head down. The two allegedly then left complainant hanging and went away,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the minor started crying uncontrollably before a member of the public went and rescued her.

A report was made to ZRP Monomotapa, and the scene was attended leading to the arrest of the sister in laws.

“The victims were taken to a place of safety under the supervision of the Department of Social Welfare,” he said.