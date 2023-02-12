Motie picks up seven wickets as Zimbabwe crumble to 115 all out

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

A FIVE wicket haul from spinner Gudakesh Motie was enough to sink the Zimbabwean batting line up just after lunch on day one of the second Test at Queens Sports Club.

Left arm spinner Motie took 7/37 in 14.5 overs, Zimbabwe wiped out for 115 all out in 40.5 overs after the lunch break.

The Chevrons, who won the toss and elected to bat in the morning saw opening batsman Innocent Kaia’s 38 runs being the highest score on the first innings followed by Donald Tiripano’s undefeated 23 runs.

Captain Craig Ervine scored 22 runs while Chamunorwa Chibhabha was out for 10 runs to be the only batters to cross double figures for the home side.

Apart from Moties’s brilliant spell, the other wicket takers for the Windies were the fast bowling pair of Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph who had two and one respectively to round up Zimbabwe’s innings.

The 7/37 by Motie became his career best bowling figures in Test cricket. His previous best was the 4/50 in the first Test against Zimbabwe at the same venue which concluded in a draw last Wednesday.

Zimbabwe’s batting suffered a blow after Gary Balance, scorer of an unbeaten 137 in the first Test was withdrawn for the second five-day contest due to a migraine headache.

