MOTIVATIONAL, ENERGY GIVING, DEVOTIONAL QUOTES FOR WOMEN Part 3

21. THE brilliance of morning is in sharp contrast with the darkness of night.

22. A whole woman will always attract a wholesome man. And when they touch, they will fuse to create a wholesome marriage.

Ultimately, when the time is right, they will produce wholesome children. Just as a false, unwholesome woman will always attract a false unwholesome man. And when they touch, they will fuse to create an unwholesome marriage. Ultimately, when the time is right, they will produce unwholesome children

23. You’d be surprised at the things that look great on the outside but are dysfunctional on the inside. Be sure to function inside just as good as you look outside.

24. Sometimes what makes us insecure and vulnerable becomes the fuel we need to be overachievers. The antidote for a snakebite is made from the poison, and the thing that made you go backward is the same force that will push you forward.

25. Progress apart from purpose ends in arrogance.

26. When you begin to realize that your past does not necessarily dictate the outcome of your future, then you can release the hurt. It is impossible to inhale new air until you exhale the old.

27. Some young ladies are so starved for male approval that what should be a normal attraction to men is accelerated into an obsessive need for male affirmation. Tragically, these dear ladies allow themselves to be devoured in the arms of men who have neither regard not respect for them as people.

28. When you don’t become fixated on winning the prize or appearing successful, and instead pursue your passions, then you will discover the fulfillment that comes from living by instinct.

29. Hardship can humble you, but it cannot break you unless you let it. Your instinct for survival will see you through if you’re attuned to its frequency. Instinct will find a temporary stopgap without ever taking its sights off your larger goals. There’s no greater way to hone your instincts than to overcome adversity.

30. Champions are not those who never fail sister but those who never quit.

31. Sister a knock down is not a knock out. You are still in the ring. Rise up keep on fighting. The crown is yours today.

32. Never ever make a decision when you are angry. It’s always wrong.

God Bless…

[email protected]