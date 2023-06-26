Motor-mouth axed in Nightclub Argument

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 43-year-old man was struck with an axe on the head after an argument during a beer-drinking spree in a nightclub on June 22, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Tapiwa and is currently on the run.

Police are calling on anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to report to nthe nearest police station.

