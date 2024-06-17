Motorbike crash kills two in Chiredzi

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo

TWO men, both aged 24, died on the spot in Chiredzi following a motorbike crash last Saturday after hitting a stationary trailer at a 102km peg along Ngundu-Tanganda Road.

Emmanuel Chirambamurivo of Zava area, Chiredzi, was riding an unregistered motorbike with Eric Maphosa from Crocodile farm in Chiredzi onboard.

Masvingo Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, said the accident occurred at around 6pm.

“The motorbike hit a stationary trailer of Mr Vusomuzi Sigauke (58) of Westwood Chiredzi. The rider sustained head injuries and a cut above the left eye while the passenger sustained head injuries and fractured arm,” said Inspector Dhewa.

The two succumbed to injuries and were taken to Chiredzi Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Insp Dewa urged motorists to adhere to road safety rules.

“In the event of a breakdown, motorists should put adequate road signs for other motorists to see,” he said.

