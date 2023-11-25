Motorist flees from scene following death of pedestrian

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A PEDESTRIAN died after he was hit by an unknown motorist who fled the scene after the incident.

In a statement on X, police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Ardbenie Road in Mbare, Harare.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a male adult died after being hit by an unknown motorist at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Ardbenie Road, Mbare on 22/11/23. The motorist did not stop after the accident,” reads the statement.