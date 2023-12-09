Motorist flees scene after injuring pedestrian

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for an unknown motorist who fled from the scene after he hit a pedestrian.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred along Bulawayo-Gwanda Road on 7 December 2023.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a serious hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred along Bulawayo-Gwanda Road on 07/12/23 in which one person was injured after he was hit by an unknown motorist who was driving an unknown motor vehicle. The motorist did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.