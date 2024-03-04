Motorist on the run after hit-and-run incident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a motorist who allegedly fatally hit a pedestrian (40) and did not stop or report the incident.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred near Sandas Johane Masowe Wechishanu Church, Chitungwiza, Harare on 1 March 2024.

Police appealed for information that may help in arresting the suspect.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man (40) died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist on 01/03/24 along an unnamed dust road, near Sandas Johane Masowe Wechishanu Church, Chitungwiza. The motorist did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.