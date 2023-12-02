Motorist on the run after pedestrian dies

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MOTORIST is on the run after the pedestrian he hit with his vehicle died upon admission at a hospital.

In a statement on X, police said Mcdonald Chimuzenga (37) died after he was hit by a motorist driving a Toyota Kombi registration number AGB 0306, in Harare.

The incident occurred on 29 November 2023 at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue on 29/11/23 in which Forget Mcdonald Chimuzenga (37) died after he was hit by a motorist who was driving a Toyota Hiace kombi registration number AGB 0306. The motorist stopped after the accident and ferried the victim to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died on admission. The motorist did not report the accident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.