The alleged shooter's car was set alight by an angry mob.

Prince Mukuna Herald Reporter

A Harare man suspected to be a tout was shot dead this morning following an alleged altercation with a motorist over “parking fees” at the intersection of First Street and Kwame Nkrumah.

The victim was shot by a man whose identity is still to be established.

A visit by The Herald revealed that the victim had been shot in the head and died instantly.

More details to follow…