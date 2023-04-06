Motorists urged to be cautious during holiday

Zimbabweans are urged to be responsible and vigilant on roads to avoid accidents (File picture)

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has urged motorists to exercise caution during the Easter and Independence holidays.

In a statement, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said all road users should observe traffic laws as well as Covid-19 safety protocols set by the World Health Organisation and the Government.

He said all passengers in public vehicles are required to wear face masks and transport operators should ensure that all their employees are vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Drivers should stick to regulated speed limits, as speeding is one of the major causes of fatal road crashes. Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and substance abuse is a serious punishable offense and is totally unacceptable. It is our responsibility not only as motorists, but as travellers to preserve the sanctity of life by being law-abiding citizens, who practice a high degree of care. Thus, I appeal to drivers to exercise caution to avoid accidents,” he said.

Minister Mhona said public transporters and private motorists should not use defective and unroadworthy vehicles.

He urged operators to desist from the habit of over-working their drivers which results in driver fatigue.

Minister Mhona said as per the norm, road safety actors including the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will be participating in joint enforcement operations throughout the holiday period.

