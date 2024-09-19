Motswana star relishes time at Bulawayo’s Tuskers

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

BOTSWANA international cricketer and captain, Karabo Motlhanka is looking forward to, once again, play first-class cricket having made his debut during the 2022 Logan Cup season in the books of Tuskers.

Motlhanka is the only first-class capped player in the Botswana national team and boasts of a medal having won the title with Tuskers in his debut campaign in 2022. The Botswana international enjoyed his time out in Zimbabwe and hopes that one day soon, he gets to play franchise cricket once again.

He led the Botswana national team that was in Bulawayo playing against Tuskers in a T20 series at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) last week. Tuskers dominated the series, winning nine of the 12 matches that were played.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, the highly-rated Motlhanka said the experience he gained playing for Tuskers was second to none as it played a major role in his growth as a player.

“Red ball is my favourite form of cricket and if I am to have another opportunity to play first-class cricket again, I would really grab it with both hands. The taste that I had just left me with hunger for more, so I can only hope that the opportunity comes again. I can only try to do my best on the field and that’s the only thing that can talk for me, I can’t talk myself into it,” he said.

Having captained the Botswana team for close to a decade now, Motlhanka said the experience and exposure he got from Tuskers helped him in also assisting upcoming cricketers in Botswana. He said he learnt a lot, knowledge that he has passed on to the younger generation.

He added that the ongoing series against Tuskers is another opportunity for players to make names for themselves. He hopes to see cricketers in Botswana scaling greater heights and achieving more than what they, even, did.

“When I first came here to play first-class cricket I learnt a lot. The thing that I noticed the most was that the players here were extremely fit. They were fit on another level that I had never seen and that motivated me and the standards were high. Even the fielding, I remember not fielding well when I first came, I was not up to par but I managed to work hard.

“I went back home. I started working hard and I am trying to pass on that knowledge to the youngsters so that they reach that level and even beyond. This is not me but how we can help to develop the youngsters at home and break those barriers to have more of them coming here to play even the T20s or 50-over Championship.

“As we bring them here, let them perform, let them be seen and maybe, something can also pop up for them,” said Motlhanka.

In his debut season, he played two matches (three innings) and scored 89 runs with a best of 41 at an average of 29, 66.

He made his first-class debut against Mountaineers and his last match was against Eagles with all matches played in Harare.

– @brandon_malvin