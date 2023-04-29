MoU for Internet connectivity

Leonard Ncube

THE European Union (EU) and International Telecommunucations Union (ITU) on 27 April signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to spearhead universal meaningful and sustainable connectivity with a view to close the digital gap around the world including in Zimbabwe.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Transform Africa Summit which ended on 28 April.

Four other MoUs were signed between Smart Africa Alliance and different organisation all with the aim of enhancing digital transformation in Africa.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), rural areas connectivity is very low as most parts of the country remain without network and internet coverage.

Government has made digital transformation its priority in implementation of its development policies with information communication technologies learning made a part of the curriculum from infant level.

European Commission deputy director general for partnerships Ms Mirriam Ferran signed the MoU on behalf of the EU while ITU director for Telecommunucations Development Bureau Dr Cosmas Zavazava represented the ITU.

Dr Zavazava commended the EU for committing to various projects across the globe particularly in harmonisation of policies and regulations in Telecommunucations.

“This particular project is looking at universal meaningful connectivity. Some people are connected but not using the connectivity experience and so we would like to strengthen that area and we are grateful to announce today this agreement,” said Dr Zavazava.

He said ITU was working with various governments and regulators around Africa to map schools so that it is easy to identify those without connectivity so as to close the gaps and improve broadband coverage.

Dr Zavazava said Africa, Zimbabwe included is lagging behind in terms of connectivity because the continent has the largest number of least developed and landlogged countries in the world making internet reach difficult to attain.

“So for us this is being able to identify gaps through a project like this to improve connectivity around the continent and bridge the rural urban divide,” said Dr Zavazava.

He said only 23 percent of people in rural areas are connected compared to 64 percent in urban areas around Africa including Zimbabwe

and that is disturbing. Ms Ferran said the agreement will help change the way connectivity is progressing. She bemoaned the high digital divide in Africa.

“This is an EU strategy for sustainable connectivity and digital connectivity as we support our partners around the world to access digitisation,” she said.

Ms Ferran said the MoU respects individual country’s democratic principles amd will be focused on making sure citizens realise benefits of digitisation.

“This is why EU is extremely happy to be collaborating with ITU, ” she said.

In an interview, Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete said the country was spearheading a number of projects to close the gap especially in rural areas.

He said rural areas connectivity gap was too high as access to ICT remains very low in the country.

President Mnangagwa has said no one and no place should be left behind and government is working with the private sector to address some of the challenges

