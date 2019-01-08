Mourinho linked with move to Benfica

Cape Town — Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira says the club would be interested in bringing on board former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese mentor was sacked by the Red Devils in December following the side’s worst ever start to a Premier League campaign.

In addition, Mourinho had a major falling out with Paul Pogba who he reportedly labelled a “virus” in his side.

The 55-year-old also had the tendency to lambaste players publicly in the media as well.

Nonetheless, Vieira maintains that ‘Mou’ remains one of the best managers in the world and he would break the bank to bring him on board.

Recently the Primeira Liga giants parted ways with Rui Vitoria with the team third in the Portuguese top flight, six points behind major rivals Porto.

He told SIC: “For now, Bruno Lage is the coach of Benfica. There will be news next week.

“I am his [Mourinho’s] friend. Who would not like to have Mourinho? [But] I have not talked to him. If he says yes tomorrow, he’ll be here at the drop of a hat. Money is no issue for Benfica.”

The former Chelsea boss has not made a public statement on his future after his departure from Old Trafford, and it remains unclear where his next port of call might be.

— Sport24.