Mourner mistook for thief whipped to death at a funeral wake

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

POLICE have arrested three men for allegedly whipping to death a mourner they mistook for a thief during a funeral wake in Bulawayo’s Mbundane suburb.

The trio, Mpumelelo Sibanda (45), Trevor Mpofu (37) and Edwin Dube (55) allegedly fatally assaulted Christopher Rabvu (44) using sjamboks.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the incident happened on 25 May and the deceased succumbed to injuries on June 8 leading to the arrest of Sibanda, Mpofu and Dube.

“The deceased was attending a funeral wake in Mbundane. He then went outside to use the toilets during which he met suspects who mistook him for a thief and started to indiscriminately assault him with whips,” he said.

The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted. His condition deteriorated and he died about two weeks later.

A report was made to the police leading to the trio’s arrest.

Insp Ncube urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“We urge members of the public not to take the law into their own hands but to bring suspects to the police for vetting,” he said.