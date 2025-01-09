Mourners bid farewell to prominent novelist, Nkosana Moyo

Mbulelo Mpofu [email protected]

MOURNERS have gathered at Selborne Park SDA church to pay their last respects to late creative Nkosana Mposwa Moyo.

Moyo died on Monday after a short illness. He was 85.

He was a renowned IsiNdebele novelist with titles such as, Uthando luyingozi, Ubukhosi ngamazolo, Ngakutshela, and Emgwaqweni Wemathimbeni.

He worked hand in hand with the likes of the late Pathisa Nyathi and “uSlandulo.”

As a thespian and actor, Moyo featured in dramas and one of the famous radio drama$ he was in was, “Sakhelene zinini” and he played the role of Chikwangwara.

He was also a teacher.

He is set to be laid to rest at his rural home eGwatemba tomorrow.

