Mouthwatering, motoring drifting event set for Gweru

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

AN asphalt track for the mesmerising displays of automotive prowess has been set up in Gweru for this weekend’s drifting event.

Hundreds of spectators, as usual, are expected to gather to witness the engines roar to life as the symphony of drifting starts.

The cars will be drifting into circles at breathtaking speed, leaving trails of white smoke and in the process raising a lot of dust.

Stunt performers including Camron, Raza Team Mahogany, Majid, Christian, Kudzi 3rd district, King Goofa, Jermaine V8, Ben Ak47, Dirty boyz, Captain power, Team ghost, Unique motors, Ice motors 21gunsalute will be expected to fearlessly hang out of windows, defying gravity and captivating the audience with their audacity.

Three months back, Chaka from Bulawayo stole the show, releasing the steering wheel while his sidekick Lobengula dangled upside down from an open car door.

Such a scene will unfold during the thrilling Gweru drifting event to be held at the Cargill Depot.

The third edition of the show will also feature a line-up of talented musicians, including the Chillspot family, Dj Fantan, Boss Pumacol, Dj Levels, and Master H.

“The biggest hip-hop artist right now Bling 4 will also be there. Our local artists Defeatah King and Choppy TDH will be performing again. Our DJs include our very own Dj Masty, MadeHerBelieve from Harare, and female DJ Liz from Bulawayo,” said Ngonidzashe Ndlela (Xrey), an integral member of the team Mahogany Lighting and Sounds who are the brains behind the popular show.

Xrey said gates open at 12 pm adding that this will be a bigger and better version of the burnouts.

“Main highlight will be Feroz from South Africa. There will be live performances by some of the hottest artists and Dj’s right now in Zimbabwe. A variety of food stalls will be available. Activities for kids like jumping castles and quad bikes will also be available,” he said.