Movement promotes street dance culture in Bulawayo

Dancers get down on the dance floor for the Buck Diaries Dance Street Battle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A DANCE movement has risen in Bulawayo where choreographers and dance crews are battling for bragging rights every Thursday.

A “Buck Diaries Dance Street Battle” has been established to promote the street dance culture in the city.

Founder and host of the dance street battle Njabulo “Kimoe” Ndlovu said the initiative is set to unify dancers in Bulawayo.

“The Bulawayo dance community has a lot of potential and it has to be unearthed. Through these battles, dancers get to show off their skillset with the aim of unifying them. The battles are in a league format where there’s a weekly elimination.

“Winners then advance to the next round with the ultimate winner crowned every last Thursday of each month, and with that comes a trophy,” said Kimoe.

A choreographer in his own right, Kimoe said the dance battles are also being done provincially with the idea of crowning a national champion.

Categories that dancers are vying for include dual klash of cities champions, solo klash of cities champions as well as the best city champion overall which accumulates a lot of points.

Yesterday, Kimoe taught young adults from Catholic churches in Bulawayo a dance routine in preparation for the World Meeting of Families that will be celebrated from June 22 to 26 in Rome. — @eMKlass_49