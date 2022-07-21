Movement to empower Nkulumane artists to be launched

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Creative Arts in Motion (CAM), a non-governmental organisation that employs diverse kinds of art to increase awareness and empower the disadvantaged, has launched a monthly fundraising campaign to empower artists by giving them a platform to showcase their talents.

Targeting youths and artists from Nkulumane, the campaign creates a podium in which people in the art industry can engage with their audiences and at the same time raising funds for themselves.

Othiniel “Oxzy” Musonza, CAM founder said the inaugural campaign will take place at Nkulumane hall tomorrow from 2pm to 5pm.

“Most artists in Zimbabwe struggle to make a living out of their crafts as a result most people in the art sector suffer from depression and anxiety, and many of them end up abusing drugs as a form of escapism. Some even get involved in crime. The initiative by Creative Arts in Motion seeks to uplift struggling artists such as musicians, models, poets, dancers, comedians and fashion designers.

“The purpose of the initiative is to create platforms in which people in the art industry can engage with their audiences and be able to earn a living out of their creative minds. The program will involve some of the famous artists in the city accompanied by upcoming artists,” he said.

Oxzy said more than 20 artists are set to benefit from this campaign.

“Activities will include edutainment from public speakers, musicians, poets, dancers and comedians, fashion designers will set up stalls so they can sell their stock, free HIV testing and condoms will be accessed from the National Aids Council (NAC). Audiences will also get education on matters of gender-based violence, drug abuse human rights and sex education.

“A table registering people to vote will also be provided. We call on people to come and support local artists,” Oxzy said.

He said more than 20 artists who include Western Khazins, Khoi Khoi and myself will perform during the event.

CAM was created in 2021 and has spearheaded a few successful campaigns in Bulawayo, which include two donation drives and clean-up campaigns.

@SeehYvonne