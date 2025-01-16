Movie lovers grieve closure of Bulawayo’s last cinema

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE closure of the Ster Kinekor branch at Bulawayo Centre has left movie enthusiasts feeling the sting of loss, not just for the cinema itself, but for the community and jobs it supported.

As the last remaining major cinema in the city, its closure has sparked conversations about the evolving landscape of entertainment, particularly the impact of online streaming services.

Nomagugu Ndlovu, a local movie lover, emphasised the human cost of the closure.

“More than anything, I feel more for the individuals who actually lost their jobs due to the closure of the cinema. I think for us people, yes it’s sad, but nowadays people can find or source alternatives to have access to and keep up with their favourite movies. For example, Netflix and Showmax. Of course, it cannot be compared to the cinema, as you still miss that different scenery you get from the cinema compared to small screens like laptops and cellphones.”

The advent of streaming platforms has undeniably changed how audiences consume films. With the convenience of watching movies from the comfort of their homes, attendance at cinemas has seen a significant decline.

Grace Mguni, another patron, noted the operational challenges that led to Ster Kinekor’s closure.

“For Ster Kinekor, it made business sense to shut down. As much as movie lovers will miss the place, it can’t be ignored that the cinema was gradually beginning to deteriorate.

Notably, the once ever-so-clean toilets were beginning to lose their reputation due to them renting out to the church people, and snack prices were unreasonably high in efforts for the cinema to cover costs of operation. Basically, they reached a point where even patrons like myself knew something had to give.”

The closure has also sparked nostalgia among moviegoers who cherish the unique experience that cinemas offer.

A local film enthusiast, who preferred to be called MaKhumalo, said the closure of the cinema is a minus for movie lovers.

“It leaves us bereft of teenage debts, the sound of the PA system bellowing throughout the arena, as well as the switching off of lights and the whole ambience with friends and family. Watching a movie is more than just seeing it; it’s about the shared experience, the laughter and the excitement of being in a packed theatre.”

As Bulawayo adjusts to this new reality without its beloved Ster Kinekor, the conversation continues around the future of cinemas in a world increasingly dominated by streaming services.

While the allure of home viewing is undeniable, the community spirit and collective experience of watching a film in a theatre remain irreplaceable for many.— @MbuleloMpofu