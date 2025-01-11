Movie-style heists expose gaps in security training and preparedness…‘Rope in ex-soldiers for cash-in-transit’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

INADEQUATE training and a lack of preparedness are leaving security personnel dangerously vulnerable to armed robberies, warns Ishmael Jassat, a security expert with over 40 years of experience in specialised forces. Jassat, whose company provides VIP protection and advanced security training, emphasises that effective security goes beyond mere presence. It demands rigorous training, heightened situational awareness, and the ability to respond decisively to threats.”

Jassat expressed alarm at the trend of inaction during recent robberies. In over 90 percent of these incidents, he observed, security guards failed to return fire, and in many cases, were even disarmed.

A prime example is the brazen daylight heist last October where six armed men executed a Hollywood-style robbery of an Ecobank branch in the city centre, making off with over US$4 million.

This alarming trend continued in early December when armed robbers stormed United Refineries in the Kelvin Industrial Area, escaping with over US$10 000 and a substantial amount of South African Rand. The meticulously planned heist saw the intruders breach the company’s security, immobilize the guards, and methodically plunder the administration offices.

Just recently, a chilling incident unfolded at Choppies Luveve Supermarket. When a gunshot rang out during a robbery, the security guard panicked and fled, leaving the store at the mercy of the robbers who escaped with US$1 000 cash before vanishing into the night.

“A crucial recommendation I would like to emphasise is the necessity of employing security personnel with experience in firearms for cash-in-transit duties. Specifically, individuals such as ex-army officers, former police officers, and members of specialised units like the support unit and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are better equipped to handle the complexities of engagements with seasoned criminals. Their training and experience instil confidence in their ability to confront threats head-on,” said Jassat.

He stressed that firearms proficiency, particularly in an urban environment, is a crucial factor when selecting security guards. This skill set must be honed and maintained at the highest level, with regular training sessions held at least every six weeks. Former Officer Commanding Bulawayo police, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa, highlighted in 2021, following a raid on a CIT vehicle at Choppies Parklands, that most security companies in the city were inadequately equipped to combat criminals.

In short, Jassat stated, if one does not possess an advanced firearms proficiency certificate, they should not be on the front lines. There is a well-known saying in the close protection industry, particularly among special forces, that goes: ‘In most cases, for every nine deployed, four shouldn’t be there; the other three are just running targets, and there’s only one or two who know what they’re doing.”

He said the statement underscores the paramount importance of professional training, emphasising that quality and proficiency cannot be compromised.

“In addition to personnel training, I must highlight a critical observation regarding the quality of the main bullion vehicles used in cash-in-transit operations. The vehicles currently employed are not conducive for the task at hand. They should be upgraded to be bulletproof with run-flat tyres and other necessary enhancements to withstand potential threats effectively,” said Mr Jassat.

The Government has urged security companies to embrace modern technologies to enhance the efficiency of services. As the nation strives to attain the goals set out in Vision 2030, the security industry must align its innovations with this vision. Zimbabwe has been experiencing a major economic boom, witnessed by an influx of both local and foreign investments, making security critical for the protection of businesses.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Security Companies Summit in Harare last year, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi said the influx of businesses into the country was not just a trend but a clear sign that the country is positioning itself as a beacon of opportunity, security, and stability in the region as it moves forward to achieve Vision 2030 aspirations. VP Mohadi said in an era defined by globalisation and technological advancements, the stakeholders within the security industry play a critical role in creating an environment where businesses can thrive without fear, where investments can flourish, and where the confidence of foreign investors is secure.

VP Mohadi said the growth of the security industry is integral to the protection of investments, both domestic and foreign. He said it is the security sector that guarantees President Mnangagwa’s clarion call that, “Zimbabwe is open for business”. The recently gazetted Statutory Instrument 58 of 2024: Private Investigators and Security Guards (General Amendment), is a testament to the Government’s commitment to having a professional private security sector and responsiveness to the sector’s calls.

The instrument serves to elevate operational standards, enhance accountability, and ensure that security companies operate within a robust legal framework. VP Mohadi said a well-functioning security industry is not a luxury but a necessity, as it reassures investors that their assets, both tangible and intangible, are safeguarded. It also fosters an atmosphere of trust and stability, where businesses can operate without a sense of insecurity. Hence, the Government acknowledges the vital role played by security companies in ensuring Zimbabwe remains an attractive destination for investment in a competitive global market.