Movie style visuals for Nox’s Mapariro single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FROM reviving his career through the collaboration with Master KG on the track My Melody, to collaborating with DJ Tira on the song Stay With Me, Nox Guni is continuously growing his brand.

He is not showing signs of slowing down as he recently released a song titled Mapapiro a day after the release of Sandra Ndebele’s song Touch Me Not which he featured on.

Watching the visuals, one is astonished with the video scripts that are movie style and encompassed around a story of a child who had their parents killed while he was young. The song’s lyrics go hand in hand with the visuals as they imply that if the child had wings, he would fly to where his parents are and get to meet them once again as that would heal his heart.

The song also gives an emotional feel as it is dedicated to Nox’s late father – Never who, Nox, says that life is no longer the same without.

Although his father passed away three years ago, Nox says he still feels the pain of losing his patriarch.

“Losing a loved one is something that pains almost everyone. I lost my father in 2018 and the pain is just too much. Mapapiro is a special dedication to my father and all those who lost their parents. I understand the pain and know the wounds will never heal.

“We only find comfort in Jesus,” said Nox.

To show the growth of his brand, the video which features the likes of socialite Zuva Habane, Jay Bling, Boss Chiwoz and was directed by San Pedro has already amassed 85 000 views on YouTube in a week.