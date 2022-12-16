Moyo gets dream home makeover

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

IT was an emotional reunion for former freedom fighters yesterday as they converged at the renovated and extended house of liberation stalwart Cde David Moyo in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb.

Cde Moyo, also known as Sharp Shooter (96), is believed to be one of the oldest living pioneer freedom fighters in the country.

His home was renovated by a South Africa-based local businessman and proprietor of Ngamla Enterprise, Mr Mpumelelo Phiri.

Mr Phiri extended and renovated Cde Moyo’s home as a way of honouring freedom fighters, saying their contributions created a conducive for young black entrepreneurs.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said because she was aware of the challenges faced by Cde Moyo, she recommended that the freedom fighter’s home be refurbished.

Cde Moyo’s house was extended from four to six rooms with an en-suite bathroom and toilet designed to meet his disability challenges.

Cde Moyo is now frail due to illness and old age.

Former freedom fighters celebrated Mr Phiri’s gesture, saying more needs to be done in recognition of the role played by the veterans of the liberation struggle.

Mr Phiri, who runs a South Africa-based construction company, said he felt obliged to contribute to the welfare of freedom fighters during their lifetime.

“To the war veterans, I want to express my gratitude because of the work that you have done in liberating us. We have been liberated and we are now free to operate businesses because of your sacrifices,” he said.

“We want to thank the war veterans and President Mnangagwa who said Zimbabwe is open for business and brick by brick we will develop the country.”

Mr Phiri urged fellow businesspeople to chip in and assist former freedom fighters, noting that some of them are struggling in their day-to-day today lives.

“I approached the Minister Judith Ncube and asked her to identify one freedom fighter whom I could assist by renovating and extending their home. She then identified Cde Moyo’s home and we extended it,” he said.

“We redesigned the bathroom in such as a way that Sharp Shooter can use it without being assisted.”

The former freedom fighters told of their bitter sweet memories during the days of the liberation struggle when they sacrificed all to liberate the country.

Decorated former freedom fighters like Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube and Cde Moffat Hadebe shared their past experience, saying it was satisfying that the country is now liberated.

Rtd Col Dube said some freedom fighters are struggling to make ends meet and need help.

He commended Minister Ncube for introducing a programme of reaching out to former freedom fighters.

Rtd Col Dube said the redevelopment of Cde Moyo’s home is one of the outcomes of Minister Ncube’s outreach programme.

“Some of them do not have houses while others do not have food on the table. Minister Ncube came up with a programme to visit them. Some of these cadres include Moffat Hadebe, John Maluzu Ndlovu and others,” he said.

“The pioneer freedom fighters joined the war in the 1960s. The minister visits them and we have to commend her for the efforts that she is putting in assisting them.”

Rtd Col Dube said Cde Moyo is among brave fighters who did not hesitate to join the liberation struggle when some of his peers were not eager to do so.

Cde Hadebe said he met Cde Moyo at Inyathi Mission School when he was 15 years old. They reunited in Zambia in 1964 after joining the liberation struggle.

He said during the liberation struggle, Cde Moyo never missed a target and that is how he earned the name Sharp Shooter.

Cde Hadebe said while he was in the first group of freedom fighters to be deployed in the country on armed combat, Cde Moyo among others were in the second group.

Cde Hadebe said while freedom fighters are not living lavishly, they find solace in the fact that the country is now free.

“We fought and liberated the country and that is what is important. Citizens are enjoying the fruits of liberation and even if Hadebe as an individual is not enjoying, but as long as the rest of the citizens are enjoying it is important,” he said.

Cde Hadebe hailed Minister Ncube for her efforts in assisting former freedom fighters during their time of need.

Minister Ncube said war veterans should be assisted considering the role they played towards liberating Zimbabwe.

She said while Government through the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs is assisting freedom fighters, associations representing them should also play a role in ensuring that the members are cared for.

Minister Ncube said the programme to support the war veterans is in line President Mnangagwa’s vision of inclusive development.

She handed Cde Moyo’s wife Mrs Irene Moyo-Mseza a certificate of occupation from Bulawayo City Council.

Mrs Moyo-Mseza expressed gratitude to Mr Phiri, saying they felt greatly honoured.