Moyo gets shot at redemption

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

AFTER seven years out of the cage, Zimbabwean MMA fighter Elvis Moyo finally gets his shot at redemption — and the title — tonight at EFC 122 in South Africa, where he faces Antony Morel in a long-awaited return to the Extreme Fighting Championship stage.

Both fighters successfully weighed in yesterday, with Moyo tipping the scales at 118kg compared to Morel’s 115kg.

Tonight’s clash follows the disappointment of Moyo’s bare-knuckle bout against Matunga Djikisa being cancelled last October. Now, with months of frustration behind him, Moyo is eager to let his fists do the talking.

“I have had a long break from the cage, and this opportunity to fight for the title means everything to me. There’s been a lot of talk, but it’s time for action. I have put in the work, and my mind is in the right place. I’m focused on one thing — to win this fight and take home the EFC title. I know I have the support of my fans back home in Zimbabwe, and I am doing this for them as well.

“Fighting someone like Antony Morel is a challenge, but it’s the kind of challenge I thrive on. I know I’ve got the skills, the strength, and the endurance to come out on top. I have been in tough battles before and I have always come out stronger. This fight is no different. I am ready for whatever he brings to the table.

“I’m grateful for the chance to return to the EFC cage after such a long time away. This fight is a big step in my career, and I don’t take it lightly. I’ve trained hard, I’m mentally prepared and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got,” Moyo said.