Moyo, Mandigora granted bail

Peter Matika,Online Reporter

FORMER Highlanders Football Club Chief Executive Officer Brian Busani Moyo and Bulawayo Chiefs administrator Andrew Mandigora have been granted bail.

The pair was arraigned before the courts on Saturday on charges of fraud.

Bulawayo magistrate Beverly Madzikatire granted them US$200 bail each before remanding the matter to April 28.

They were also ordered to report to the police once every week, not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at their provided residential addresses until conclusion of the trial.The two are accused of fraud in a controversial player transfer deal with Bulawayo Chiefs.

At the heart of the controversy is an alleged shortfall of US$5 000 in the transfer fees for two players acquired from Bulawayo Chiefs.

While official records within Highlanders reflect a transaction of US$23 000, evidence suggests that only US$18 000 reached Chiefs’ coffers, raising alarm over possible embezzlement.

Investigations have uncovered two invoices – one reflecting the entire US$23 000 sent to Highlanders’ internal accounts, while another, reduced to US$18 000, was presented to Bulawayo Chiefs.

It is alleged that Moyo pocketed US$2 000 from the deal, while Mandigora took US$3 000.