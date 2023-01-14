Moyo twins, buy one get the other, as they reunite at Dynamos

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE their recent contrasting hairstyles, Elvis and Kevin Moyo are identical twins.

Both play defensive roles, which probably caused confusion when they were doing duty both at local football outfits and during their time at South Africa’s DStv Premiership side Chippa United because they are an undoubted mirror image of each other.

The thing about the Moyo twins is that they have an almost telepathic connection—one always knows where the other is, making their passing and positioning seamless.

The two work perfectly together, the epitome of brotherly teamwork with Elvis playing as left back and Kevin playing as a centre back.

The doppelgangers, whose older brother Thabani, is a former Highlanders and Zimbabwe youth international who once had a playing stint in Cyprus, have been together since their days of playing junior football in Bulawayo. Kevin and Elvis started their careers together with Highlanders juniors and, through some impressive wheeling and dealing by then Bantu Rovers club co-owner, president and head coach Methembe Ndlovu, ended up being impressively drafted together by

Tshintsha Guluva where they tasted Premier Soccer League action.

Elvis and Kevin moved to FC Platinum in 2013 amid interest in them from Chicken Inn as well as Highlanders. In the six years at the Zvishavane based outfit, they won four trophies, two league titles (2017 and 2018), a Chibuku Super Cup (2014) and Castle Challenge Cup (2019).

They also participated in the prestigious Caf Champions League together during their days at FC Platinum.

From Pure Platinum Play the twin towers went on to sign for Chippa United in January 2019, a development that further proved that they have been inseparable since they began their professional careers.

Elvis and Kevin were briefly separated when the latter went to Zambia’s Nkana FC while the former headed back home to briefly train with Chicken Inn before he signed for Bulawayo Chiefs in 2021.

And it was not long that Kevin left Nkana to reunite with his twin brother at Amakhosi Amahle where they also got another Chibuku Super Cup gold medal in November last year.

Now the duo has left the financially troubled Bulawayo Chiefs and headed for the blue side of the capital city that claims to have seven million supporters.

Their latest move has shown that they cannot be separated. Elvis was the first to sign for Dynamos and Kevin has also joined him at the Glamour Boys. Both have penned two years contracts at DeMbare but of course might not earn the same amount depending on the negotiations they made.

Dynamos coach Herbet Maruwa seems to know well that the two, who turn 30 in March operate well together in defence, hence the decision to sign them as a combo.