Moyo’s journey of transforming lives, dealing with HIV

DEDICATION, passion and a desire for positive change are the driving forces behind Christine Moyo’s remarkable journey. For the past 16 years, the 49-year-old woman has wholeheartedly committed herself to promoting behaviour change within her community in Beitbridge, with a particular focus on young women. Moyo’s tireless efforts have made her a revered mentor now guiding a group of 50 adolescent girls and young women from Mtetengwe Village in Ward 6, Beitbridge through a transformative 10-month training programme.

Moyo’s primary responsibility lies in coaching these young girls on crucial HIV-related issues, aiming to end child marriages, prevent teenage pregnancies and reduce HIV infections among teenagers and young women. Throughout her years as a behaviour change mentor, Moyo has successfully mentored hundreds of young girls, providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate challenges and make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive rights.

As a mentor under the esteemed National Aids Council (NAC)-led Sister to Sister programme, Moyo plays an integral role in the battle against HIV prevalence among vulnerable girls and young women, ensuring their empowerment along the way. Established in 2006 by NAC, the Sister to Sister programme targets the age group between 10 and 24 years old, recruiting vulnerable girls into clubs and guiding them through a comprehensive 40-week session aimed at reducing HIV prevalence.

Reflecting on her experiences, Moyo proudly states that the mentorship programme has yielded significant changes in the behaviours and outlooks of young women. Her journey as a behaviour change facilitator began in 2007 under World Vision. When World Vision’s programme came to a close in 2018, Moyo transitioned into her current role as a mentor under the NAC Sister to Sister programme, a position she has embraced wholeheartedly.

“A team from World Vision approached our community through traditional leadership, expressing the need for behaviour change facilitators who would voluntarily operate in the communities. The community selected me to become a behaviour change facilitator and I underwent training.”

Initially, Moyo worked with both adults and youngsters and said she witnessed the reluctance among many to undergo testing or seek treatment for HIV. Determined to make a difference, she embarked on spreading awareness and education about HIV within her community. Over time, her efforts began to yield positive results, with people becoming more willing to get tested and embrace proper medication.

In 2020, Moyo took on the role of a Sister to Sister mentor under NAC, further expanding her impact. Today, she not only mentors young individuals but also grooms others to become mentors and behaviour change facilitators, magnifying the reach of her remarkable work. Moyo collaborates with various organisations that implement HIV-related programmes targeting adolescent girls and young women in her community. Her overarching goal is to empower these young girls, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge to protect themselves from the perils of child marriages, teenage pregnancies and HIV infections.

Moyo bemoaned the alarming number of girls who fall prey to teenage pregnancies and child marriages out of desperation for financial resources. To combat this, the mentorship programme focuses on equipping the young women with livelihood skills such as poultry farming and gardening. Moyo proudly mentions their poultry project, which boasts 49 indigenous chickens.

“Some youngsters fall victim to elderly men because they will be in need of resources. Under the Sister to Sister programme we train young women in various livelihood projects such as poultry and gardening. We have a poultry project where we have 49 indigenous chickens. We talked to the parents of the youngsters who are in the mentorship programme and each contributed a bird,” she said.

However, Moyo stresses the need for additional stakeholders to partner with these young individuals, providing them with the necessary resources to expand their projects. Having a stable source of income, Moyo believes, can significantly contribute to the empowerment of the young women and provide them with opportunities for a brighter future.

She says her dedication to serving her community stems from her deep-rooted love for making a positive impact. Moyo envisions a world where the girl child is protected, empowered, and equipped with the tools to overcome obstacles.

Unfortunately, the menace of child marriages and teenage pregnancies continues to cast a dark shadow over the futures of countless young individuals.

The NAC-led Sister to Sister programme, introduced in 2006, stands as a beacon of hope in the fight against these pressing issues. Its primary objective is to enhance the self-efficacy of young women by granting them access to integrated HIV prevention, sexual reproductive health, and gender-based violence services. By empowering these young women to make responsible reproductive health decisions, such as delaying engagement in sexual activities, standing up against child marriages, reducing teenage pregnancies and reporting sexual abuse, the programme strives to transform lives.

Within this framework, Moyo’s mentorship plays a pivotal role. By imparting knowledge, life skills, and guidance, she empowers the girls under her wing to navigate the challenges they face. Through her mentoring sessions, Moyo tackles vital topics such as HIV and Aids prevention, teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence, family planning, and financial literacy. By equipping these young women with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills, she empowers them to make informed choices and shape their own destiny.

The impact of Moyo’s work is tangible. She has witnessed first-hand the transformation in attitudes and behaviours among the young women she mentors. Their increased awareness and knowledge have led to a greater sense of agency and the ability to protect themselves from the pitfalls that once threatened their well-being.

Moyo’s passion for fostering change extends beyond her role as a Sister to Sister mentor. She actively collaborates with various organisations implementing HIV-related programmes for adolescent girls and young women in her community. By forging partnerships, she seeks to amplify their efforts and create a network of support to ensure the sustained empowerment of these young individuals.

However, Moyo recognises that more needs to be done. While the mentorship programme provides a solid foundation, sustainable livelihoods are crucial for long-term empowerment. Desperate circumstances often force young girls into relationships with older men, highlighting the urgent need to address financial vulnerability. Through initiatives like the poultry project, Moyo and her team are teaching the girls valuable skills that can translate into income-generating activities. By nurturing entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency, they aim to break the cycle of dependence and empower these young women to provide for themselves and their children.

Yet, Moyo understands that true progress requires collective effort. She calls on stakeholders and organisations to join forces and support these young individuals, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to scale their projects and secure a sustainable future. By investing in the education, skills, and financial stability of these young women, we invest in the transformation of communities and the eradication of harmful practices. — @DubeMatutu