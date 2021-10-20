Moyos reunite

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Peter Moyo and his sibling, Tongai Obert Moyo seem to have found each other if latest happenings are anything to go by.

The two brothers have been at each other’s throats especially after Tongai took a decision to enter the music fray after claiming that Peter, who took over Utakataka Express from their late father Tongai “Dehwa” Moyo, was ruining their father’s legacy.

Last year, Tongai formed his own outfit, Utakataka Express 4×4 and dropped ‘Cain and Abel’ a song pundits concluded was directed to his elder brother. Since then, the two brothers have not been seeing eye, but the recent gigs they held in commemoration of their father who passed a decade ago, were a game changer.

Initially, the two had lined up separate shows this past weekend with Tongai intending to use his show to launch his debut album.

Young Igwe as Peter is affectionately known, interestingly made a surprise entrance during Tongai’s show at Eastpoint in the capital city and went onto the stage where he played lead guitar during his young brother’s performance.

“This is my brother and nothing can separate us. If anyone wants to separate us, you will never succeed. Blood is thicker than water and he remains my blood. If I run out of salt, he is the first I call,” said Peter amid a round of applause from show lovers.

Tongai returned the favour when he showed up during Peter’s performance at Bar Rogue in the capital before he travelled to Kwekwe where he staged another show at Tropicana Hotel.

“All shall be well with time. Thank you for supporting both of us for we have different vibes and styles. There’s more to life than what you see and hear,” wrote Peter on his Facebook page.

Tongai said this is what he always envisaged.

“I don’t know how to thank my brother for the gesture. It was like a surprise when I saw him during my performance. Above all, we are brothers and I look forward to working with him,” said Tongai.

Meanwhile, Tongai could not launch his debut offing titled Mbinga as planned citing circumstances beyond his control.

“I couldn’t drop the album as there were some circumstances that we couldn’t control. We’re however working on the technicalities so that by end of October or early November we’ll be able to launch it,” he said.