Mozambican President Chapo to officially open ZITF

Peter Matika, [email protected]

MOZAMBICAN President, Daniel Chapo, is expected to officially open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) later this month in Bulawayo.

His presence at the country’s premier annual international event will further strengthen the friendly bilateral and economic relations between the two neighbouring nations.

This year’s international trade expo will run from April 21 to 26, 2025, under the theme: “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Landscape.”

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, announced President Chapo’s planned visit during his post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday.

He also revealed that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is engaging in strategic dialogue with national business associations and industry groups to maximise private sector participation and input in the prominent trade showcase.

“The President of the Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency Daniel Chapo, will officially open the 65th Edition of ZITF on April 25, 2025,” said Dr Muswere.

“In preparation for the event, Air Zimbabwe and FastJet have been engaged to increase flight frequencies for exhibitors and visitors, ensuring a positive customer experience.” As of April 7, 2025, 596 direct exhibitors had registered, compared to 428 at the same point in 2024. Of these, 98 are first-time exhibitors. Dr Muswere further stated that 95% of the exhibition space has already been booked, compared to 87% at the same time last year.

“There has been a marked increase in international exhibitor participation, with 29 countries now registered. These include Afghanistan, Angola, Austria, Belarus, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union delegation, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates and Zambia,” he added. India is also expected to participate this year.

Dr Muswere outlined some of the key events scheduled for the expo, including the International Business Conference, the Connect Africa Symposium, the CZI Original Equipment Manufacturers Indaba and the Rural Industrialisation Conference, which will be held for the first time.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s economic transformation journey towards Vision 2030, supported by improved ease of doing business under the Second Republic.

The rise in foreign exhibitor participation is a strong endorsement of Zimbabwe as a prime destination for investment and trade, reflecting positively on the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement foreign policy.

In 2024, 13 countries participated in Zimbabwe’s premier annual trade exhibition. This year, the country aims to attract even more participants as preparations intensify.

Since President Mnangagwa came to power in 2017, his administration has made economic diplomacy a key component of the Government’s foreign policy.

The ZITF Company, which is responsible for organising the exhibition, also plays a key role in national branding efforts, promoting investment and driving economic growth.

Recently, the ZITF Company launched a series of regional roadshows in Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia to mark the official countdown to the 65th edition of the annual exhibition in Bulawayo. These roadshows have provided tailored presentations and interactive networking sessions, highlighting the benefits of participating in ZITF events and exploring regional collaboration opportunities.

ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, stated that the exhibition will position Zimbabwe as a competitive hub for trade and investment. He also highlighted the enduring legacy of the ZITF Company and its role in shaping Zimbabwe’s industrial landscape over the decades.