Mozambican President Nyusi concludes working visit to Zimbabwe

Online writer

MOZAMBICAN President Eng Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, this morning departed Zimbabwe after a successful working visit that included the official opening of the 114th Edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.



The event showcased advancements in agriculture and fostered regional cooperation.



During his visit, President Nyusi attended a State Banquet hosted by President Mnangagwa at State House, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.



President Nyusi was seen off at the airport by the Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, marking the end of a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at enhancing cooperation in agriculture and other sectors.